Beijing will leave Hong Kong to resolve protests, HKEX chair says

The Chinese government should and will let authorities in Hong Kong resolve the continued public protests that have beset the financial center, according to the chair of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Hong Kong has witnessed more than nine months of protests over a now suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people in the city to be sent to the mainland for trial. The public disorder has spread to consider other issues such as rampant property prices. The most recent rally on Sunday once again turned violent.

Speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, the chair of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Laura Cha, said she felt Beijing would resist from interfering.

"I believe that it will, and it should. It is a local issue under one country, two systems," said Cha.

For 10 years until 2018, Cha was a member of China's National People's Congress, acting as the Hong Kong deputy. The businesswoman added she believed that Hong Kong would soon be able to tackle the issues that have led to the unrest.