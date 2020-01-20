Dubai start-up Cafu expands to Oman in regional growth push

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based start-up Cafu is expanding its fuel-delivery operations to Oman, marking its first international market entry since it began services in November 2018.

"We are humbled to be able to take our homegrown innovative services from Dubai to the world, starting today with Oman," Cafu Founder and CEO, Rashid Al Ghurair, said Sunday.

Cafu uses a mobile app and a fleet of custom-built fuel trucks equipped with internet of things technology, RFID readers and artificial intelligence cameras. Users provide their car location so fuel can be delivered anywhere at any time.

"Along with our partners, we are confident that our technology combined with our growing fleet of safety-tested and certified trucks will deliver a one-of-a-kind convenience for our customers in Oman," Al Ghurair added.

Cafu currently runs a fleet of more than 80 trucks in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman in the United Arab Emirates. To begin its international expansion, it has signed a joint agreement with Oman-based Al Maha Petroleum, which operates a network of more than 225 service stations across the country.