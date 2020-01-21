Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Facebook, Morgan Stanley, Costco & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Oppenheimer said in its upgrade of the stock that it saw an attractive valuation and upbeat top line trends among other things.
Since late August COST shares have lagged up 3% vs. a gain of 14% in the S&P 500. With a now more accommodative valuation on a relative basis, the potential for well above peer top-line trends set to continue, and prospects for a special dividend, we again see the case for outperformance. As we look to the balance of 2020, we overall see a muted upside outlook for our food retailing universe, but believe COST and DG can deliver outsized gains vs. peers in this backdrop.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock and said it sees remains bullish on the company in to its earnings report and sees "upside" to advertising revenue..
"We remain bullish FB as 1) The runway for online ad growth is long/expanding 2) Instagram Stories/Core FB can drive 23%+ '20 ad rev growth and we see ~$5bn of emerging ad products for '21 and beyond and 3) We see positive revisions ahead with FB trading at 11X EBITDA for ~20% growth."