Europe can lead the world in green finance, UBS chairman says

Europe has the chance to lead the world in developing capital markets for green finance, according to UBS Chairman Axel Weber.

Speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Weber said that while Europe will struggle to catch up to the size of U.S. capital markets, one area where U.S. companies and federal policy trails the continent is in sustainability.

"If you are asking me, as capital markets for green finance develop, where will the nucleus of those markets be? It will be in Europe," Weber told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore and Steve Sedgwick.

Asked whether the European Commission was to blame for European companies' failure to maintain pace with transatlantic counterparts, Weber suggested that banks and market players had failed to gain the "dynamics and size of global capital markets that the U.S. has," adding that Europe will soon be surpassed by China on capital also.

"Europe has for too long been a bank-based system, and banks have been holding on to that position and haven't really been a gatekeeper to create capital markets," Weber said.