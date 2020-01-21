Facebook is creating 1,000 new jobs in the UK

Facebook is set to hire another 1,000 people in the U.K by the end of 2020.

The social media giant's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, will announce the new jobs in London on Tuesday, which will bring its total headcount in Britain to more than 4,000.

London, where Facebook has over 3,000 employees, is home to the company's largest software engineering hub outside the U.S. The firm said the majority of the job openings announced Tuesday would be focused on technology and product.

A key part of the growth plans, Facebook said, will be to further develop its messaging apps WhatsApp and Workplace, the latter of which is aimed at enterprises and considered a rival to Slack and Microsoft's Teams app.

It'll also see the company employ more people building tools to identify and remove harmful content on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. The availability of harmful content online has been a key concern for regulators around the world.