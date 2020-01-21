Global central banks are partnering up to explore digital currencies

A visual representation of digital cryptocurrency coins on display in front of Facebook and Libra logos.

Some of the world's largest central banks are teaming up on an initiative to explore digital currencies.

The central banks of Britain, Japan, the euro zone, Sweden and Switzerland have grouped up with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to assess potential use cases for such currencies.

The topic of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) has gained momentum among major institutions since Facebook announced plans last year to introduce a cryptocurrency called libra, which would be tied to a basket of currencies and government debt to hold a stable value.

But the Facebook-led project has faced intense regulatory pushback, with central bankers from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to European Central Bank Board Member Benoit Coeure warning on the potential risks of libra to global financial stability.