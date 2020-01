Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies speaks on a webcast during the company's initial public offering on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 10, 2019.

Ride hailing company Uber can rally 60% this year, according to Morgan Stanley.

The firm put out its top picks in the internet and tech space for 2020 and named Uber its top pick for the new year.

"The 2-player US rideshare market continues to be more profit focused and we expect the decline in available private funding for cash-burning competitors (post WeWork) to make the non-US markets more rational," Morgan Stanley equity analyst Brian Nowak said in a note to clients Tuesday.