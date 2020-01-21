Iraq doesn't want to be a 'long-term battleground' between US and Iran, says Crescent Energy CEO

Iraq doesn't want to be caught in a "tug of war" between the U.S. and Iran, according to the chief executive officer of a UAE-based oil and gas company.

"It's perhaps a bit late, but (Iraq is) trying to avoid becoming — long term — a battleground between the two sides," Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated earlier this month after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran responded by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq, but both countries now appear to have stepped back from further military actions.

Iraqis want to see "good relations" both on the economic and political fronts, but don't want "negative foreign interference" in their own domestic affairs, Jafar said. "They don't want to be used ... in a tug of war between two sides."