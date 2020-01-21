Italian banking gloom is 'exaggerated,' Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says

Doom and gloom over Italy's banking sector is "exaggerated," according to Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina.

The Italian government is in talks with the European Union over a 900 million euro ($998.4 million) rescue plan for ailing regional cooperative lender Popolare di Bari, its second such bailout plan in a year after the rescue of Genoa-based Carige.

Popolare di Bari had accumulated losses due to non-performing loans while struggling to raise capital, a similar situation to Carige, which was placed under administration by the European Central Bank (ECB) in January.

However, speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Messina suggested that the likes of Carige and Popolare di Bari's tiny market share in Italy meant that the associated negativity over the wider Italian banking system was disproportionate.