Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

British rock star Ozzy Osbourne and his family sat down with "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease since February 2019.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne said to Robin Roberts during the interview. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at the Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

"It's PRKN 2," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, explained. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's— like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

Osbourne, 71, famously known for being the lead singer of Black Sabbath, was left with no other choice but to cancel the back end of his "Farewell" tour last April, after an array of health problems, including a battle with pneumonia and a fall in his Los Angeles home.

"I'm not good with secrets," Osbourne said. "I cannot walk around with it anymore 'cause it's like I'm running out of excuses, you know?"

Osbourne also dove into the nerve pain that he continues to struggle with.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's— see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery," he added. "I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Despite the diagnosis, Osbourne and his family insisted that the "Iron Man" singer will continue to perform. However, his next step is to visit a professional in Switzerland, who concentrates on immune system health.

"They're my air, you know," Osbourne said of his fans. "I've owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them."