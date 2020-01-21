Stakeholder capitalism has reached a 'tipping point,' says Salesforce CEO Benioff

Stakeholder capitalism, or the idea that companies have a greater purpose besides just providing returns for shareholders, has hit a "tipping point," Salesforce chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff said Tuesday.

"Capitalism as we have known it is dead, and this obsession that we have with maximizing profits for shareholders alone has led to incredible inequality and a planetary emergency," he said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"When we serve all stakeholders, business is the greatest platform for change. And, the great news is, and I believe you can see it here, that stakeholder capitalism is finally hitting a tipping point."

His comments come as consumers have increasingly called on businesses to play a larger part in tackling societal issues such as climate change and global poverty. These were among the topics addressed at the annual meeting in Davos, which is now in its fiftieth year.