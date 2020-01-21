Suspected Russian spies posed as plumbers to bug Davos, report says

A police sniper secures a roof next to the Congress Centre on the eve of the opening day of the World Economic Forum, on January 16, 2017 in Davos.

Swiss police believe that they uncovered two Russian spies who had posed as plumbers in order to bug world leaders at Davos this week.

According to the Financial Times, Swiss police picked up two men at the high-end resort in August after the pair had aroused suspicion by staying for an unusually long time.

Zürich's Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported that Swiss officials and police concluded that the pair were Russian spies employed by the Kremlin to record and tap in to the conversations of important figures at the World Economic Forum this week.

Police told the Financial Times that the men claimed they had diplomatic protection, although they had not registered this with official Swiss authorities. The news paper added that Swiss police found no indications of criminal acts.

Visitors to this year's event include President Donald Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Hundreds of top-ranked executives are also in attendance.

