The 2020 election has supplanted the trade war as the biggest risk for stocks, survey shows

Professional investors spent most of 2019 worrying about the U.S.-China trade war. As a new year has dawned, so has the focus of most concern. The first Bank of America Global Research fund manager survey of 2020 shows the highest risk is now the looming presidential election, according to the 249 panelists surveyed, 29% of whom consider politics the biggest potentially disruptive issue in the year ahead. The survey is widely followed on Wall Street. Since June 2018, the U.S-China tariff battle has been most prominent for the market pros. However, with the two sides agreeing to the first phase of a trade agreement, and negotiations on the next stage expected to begin soon, concern has abated on Wall Street.

"Investors are bullish but not euphoric," Michael Hartnett, BofA's chief investment strategist, said in a statement. The survey also showed that cash levels have held steady while allocations to global stocks inched higher and sentiment about the global economy has improved to where 36% now expect higher growth over the next year, the best level since February 2018. However, investors remain nervous about the election, which will pit a yet-to-be determined Democratic candidate against President Donald Trump, who has overseen a market that has surged 63% since his election as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Stock market has prospered