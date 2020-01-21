Watch: Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to make a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday morning.

The five-day gathering in Davos is used by business leaders and politicians to meet and discuss some of the most pressing issues worldwide. This year, the meeting takes place at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, trade disputes and further calls for action against climate change.

Investors will be watching for Trump's comments on trade with Europe and any update on the progress of the second phase of the trade agreement with China. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump discussed a French digital tax. The two agreed to hold of on a potential trade war until the end of the year, a source told Reuters.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are also attending.

Last year the president skipped the event due to a partial government shutdown.

His remarks come on the same day that the Senate will begin in earnest its trial over Trump's impeachment.

CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.