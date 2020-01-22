Both Biden and Sanders want to boost Social Security benefits. So why are they fighting on the issue?

Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) greets Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) before the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Top Democratic presidential candidates all want to boost Social Security benefits.

But two of the candidates — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden — have come to figurative blows over this very issue.

The crux of the argument: whether Biden has fought to protect or previously backed cuts to the program.

On Wednesday, Biden denied he would cut Social Security benefits if he wins the White House, in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

But Sanders' campaign has questioned Biden's record because he has called for cuts to the program in the past. In response, Biden and his campaign have accused Sanders' team of misrepresenting recent comments and even doctoring a recent video.

Both Biden and Sanders have outlined measures to expand, not cut, benefits as part of their 2020 presidential campaign platforms.

Both candidates also call for raising Social Security payroll taxes from their current $137,700 cap in order to get more money into the program.

That would pave the way for benefit increases, which both candidates back. Their plans, however, differ.

Biden calls for increasing benefits for those who have been receiving retirement checks for at least 20 years, as well as for widows and widowers. His plan also would set a new minimum benefit, so that workers who have paid into the system for at least 30 years would get a benefit equal to at least 125% of the federal poverty level.

Meanwhile, Sanders calls for giving $1,300 more per year to seniors with incomes of $16,000 or less. His plan also calls for raising benefits for low-income workers as well as higher annual cost-of-living adjustments.

Despite those seemingly compatible goals, the two candidates are at odds.