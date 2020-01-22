Vertical Research Partners downgrades Boeing: 'Throwing in the towel'

As Boeing's fallout from the 737 Max crisis continues, Vertical Research Partners said it's "throwing in the towel" on the stock and downgrading it to a hold rating.

On Wednesday the firm made "major" cuts to its estimates for 2019-2022, saying "it could get worse before it gets better" and that the company has unresolved issues beyond the 737 Max.

Vertical Research Partners also lowered its target on Boeing to $294, which is 6% below where the stock currently trades. Boeing shares have slid 17% over the last 6 months, so the firm did acknowledge that it was "belatedly downgrading" the stock.