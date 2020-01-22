Patriotic Millionaires' letter to Davos calls for 'higher and fairer' taxes on the global elite

DAVOS, Switzerland –The Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy people who support hiking taxes on the rich, are taking their message global at the World Economic Forum.

In a letter the group plans to release Wednesday, the Patriotic Millionaires will urge international tax reform. Previously, the organization has focused its message on the United States, where it has lobbied in favor of a millionaire tax and against tax loopholes for investment funds.

The letter, which will be released under the moniker "Millionaires Against Pitchforks," warns that tax evasion has "reached epidemic proportions" and contributed to "extreme, destabilizing inequality." It is timed to land as millionaires and billionaires gather here for the World Economic Forum – which the group's president, Erica Payne, calls "one of the most obnoxious displays of privilege that is found on the world stage."

"There are two kinds of wealthy people in the world: those who prefer taxes and those who prefer pitchforks. We, the undersigned, prefer taxes," the letter says. It is signed by 121 people, including Disney heiress Abigail Disney, Celtel-founder Mo Ibrahim, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman and "Love, Actually" filmmaker Richard Curtis.

The letter cites a 2018 IMF report that found that $12 trillion of multinational investments is "completely artificial" and sitting in empty corporate shells across the globe. Meanwhile, the world's roughly 2,000 billionaires have more wealth than 60% of the planet's population, researchers at Oxfam announced earlier this week. They warned that "extreme wealth is a sign of a failing economic system."

The Patriotic Millionaires argue that taxes are the solution.

"Taxes are the best and only appropriate way to ensure adequate investment in the things our societies need. Individuals who reject this truth pose a dual threat both to the climate and to democracy itself," says the letter, which was signed by Disney, Ibrahim, Polman, Curtis and others.

The group is urging tax reform for both individual and corporate taxes.

The Patriotic Millionaires was founded in 2010 and is chaired by former BlackRock executive Morris Pearl. Until now, its focus has been exclusively in the U.S., where it has run publicity campaigns and lobbied lawmakers to support its causes. The group stood by then-President Barack Obama's side for his 2012 Tax Day address. Last month, the group unveiled its first spate of endorsements for 2020's congressional elections.

But the group believes the global tax landscape is so fraught it must expand is mission overseas, Payne said. A number of the group's signatories, like Polman, are not members of the U.S. organization. Payne said it took months to find global millionaires and billionaires to support its cause.

"The number of wealthy people concerned with their fellow humans is minuscule. That is true domestically and it appears to also be true internationally," Payne said.

Djaffar Shalchi, an Iranian-Danish businessman who helped the Patriotic Millionaires build out their European network, said many requests for signatures were left simply left unanswered.

"The feedback was they didn't want to sign it ... most rich people are scared to sign something like that," Shalchi said.

But if the letter resonates as the group hopes, the Patriotic Millionaires will look for more global allies, and jump more heartily into the debate, Payne said.

As they do, they will be joining a corporate tax debate that has been reverberating across the international stage for years. Globalization has made it easier for companies to seek shelter in countries with lower corporate tax rates. That challenge is heightened by the rising tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Apple that render taxing based on physical presence an antiquated notion. The global corporate tax has essentially halved in the past 35 years. It stood at 49% in 1985 and is 24% today, according to the IMF.

Former IMF Chair Christine Lagarde has called existing global tax rules "fundamentally out of date." Apple CEO Tim Cook said earlier this week the global tax system needs to be "rehauled." The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is working to develop a framework tax solution for the wealthy countries that make up its membership, including Australia, the U.S., France and Ireland.

But efforts to create change have been stymied by diplomatic tensions. A frequently discussed potential solution is the imposition of a "digital tax" through which countries can tax an internet company doing business in its region. With most of the world's largest technology companies based in the U.S, though, there are fears such a tax offers other nations a chance to prosper from the fruits of these American firms' success.

As such, the U.S. has been sparring with France, Italy and Britain over threats of a digital tax. The debate has also clouded the negotiation of an OECD framework. Steven Mnuchin earlier this month informed OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría that he has concerns about mandatory digital taxes being included as part of its global tax solution. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, called a truce in the matter, Reuters reported.

While Shalchi said he's supportive of any efforts to close global tax loopholes, he said there may be an easier approach.

"We're just complicating with 10 different kinds of taxes. They can tax the corporations, tax the stock markets – so on and so on – let's just make it simple: let's just tax the wealthy," he said. "But we are talking about the 1% here, come on."

Read the letter: