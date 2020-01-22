Wilbur Ross fears 'Wild West situation' as international space race gathers steam

DAVOS, Switzerland — U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has questioned whether a lack of agreed international rules concerning space exploration could inadvertently trigger a lawless "Wild West situation."

His comments come as a new era of space discovery gathers pace, with an ever-growing list of space agencies forming around the world.

President Donald Trump's administration has previously pledged to help get Americans back on the moon. Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $738 billion defense policy bill, paving the way for the creation of a Space Force — a top military priority for Trump.

"Who owns space? Who owns whatever we find? If you are the first one to the asteroid, does that mean you have a claim on all of the minerals in that asteroid?" Ross said during a session at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"How does it work? Are we getting into kind of a Wild West situation of claim jumpers or will there be some methodology?"

Ross, a former private-equity investor with more than five decades of experience, said the U.S. would work with its allies to "establish best practices and standards" both for existing space capabilities and for encouraging the new emerging ones.

"Space is not a vacuum really, it is actually full of opportunities," Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, sherpa to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said at the same event.

"The great achievement of this is that we are due some technological breakthroughs at the lowest of the cost," Prabhu said, before adding: "I think we can obviously look into working with all of the countries in the world to make space a safe haven."