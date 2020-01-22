European markets look to positive open despite subdued global sentiment

European markets are expected to open in positive territory on Wednesday, bucking a more subdued trend in their U.S. and Asia counterparts amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus that has killed nine people in China so far.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 20 points higher at 7,627, the German DAX up 61 points at 13,609 and the French CAC up 22 points at 6,066, according to IG.

A positive open in Europe sets markets on the continent apart from their counterparts in the U.S. and Asia where there are concerns over the spread over the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first U.S. case of a mysterious virus that has infected hundreds in China. Health officials have also confirmed cases in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.06 points to close at 29,196.04 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to end its trading day at 3,320.79. The Nasdaq Composite also shed 0.2% to close at 9,370.81.

Boeing shares added to the downturn, falling more than 3% on news the company doesn't expect regulators to sign off on the beleaguered jet, the 737 Max, until June or July. The shares were briefly halted.

In other news, market focus in the region will continue to be on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. In a keynote speech Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged other countries to "put their own citizens first."

He said America's "newfound prosperity" is undeniable and said the country had "achieved this stunning turnaround not by making minor changes to a handful of policies, but by adopting a whole new approach centered entirely on the well-being of the American worker."

At WEF on Wednesday, CNBC is hosting a 'Future of Financial Markets' panel featuring U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, U.K. Chancellor Sajid Javid and UBS Chairman Axel Weber.

- CNBC's Fred Imbert and Eustance Huang contributed reporting to this story.