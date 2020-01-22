Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
logo

Mnuchin says there's no deadlines for 'phase two' trade deal

Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

There is no deadline for the "phase two" China deal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said while speaking at a CNBC panel during the World Economic in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

The comment comes just a day after Mnuchin told press that the long-anticipated trade deal may not remove all of the American tariffs imposed on China.

The secretary added that the deal can be concluded before or after the U.S. election in November. The U.S. and China officially signed the first phase of the trade deal last week in Washington, D.C.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.