'Not worried at all' about attracting international visitors, says Saudi tourism chief

Despite ongoing unrest in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia's tourism chief said the kingdom is "very safe" and he doesn't see the disorder impacting tourist arrivals.

"I'm not worried at all because Saudi Arabia is very safe," Ahmad Al-Khatib, chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday.

When asked about ballistic missiles from Yemen and potentially Iran or Iraq that are in range of the country, he said he expects "things will ... settle and slow down in Yemen" and the situation will improve.

"I don't see it impacting," he said. "If we look at the 1.6 billion travelers, I don't believe more than 10 percent would feel that Saudi Arabia is not safe."

He also said he hasn't heard of anyone deciding not to visit because of the instability in the region.

The kingdom announced last September that it would be launching its first-ever tourist visas in a bid to boost tourism. Before then, foreign visitors were almost exclusively religious pilgrims.