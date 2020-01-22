The Old Spice guy is back for the 10th anniversary of 'Smell Like a Man, Man' commercial

The campaign won Old Spice viral success when it kicked off in 2010, featuring actor Isaiah Mustafa as the "Old Spice Guy." The meta original spot featured Mustafa speaking to a female audience about buying the Procter & Gamble -owned brand's products for their partners. The campaign played off the fact that women influence the vast majority of consumer spending in the U.S.

Old Spice is bringing back "Smell Like a Man, Man" in a new campaign to mark the tenth anniversary of the original commercial.

The new campaign kicks off Wednesday to promote new "Ultra Smooth" grooming products from the Old Spice, including a combination antiperspirant-deodorant, a deodorant and a body wash in "clean, subtle scents" like one the brand said smells of lime seltzer, melon and blackcurrant. Mustafa's son is played by actor Keith Powers in the new spots.

Old Spice worked with Wieden & Kennedy Portland for the reboot. The campaign will span digital, social, influencer and TV ads. The brand also said the "Old Spice Guys" will be spotted on social media in Miami during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, and said there will be "a surprise Old Spice Guy appearance during the big game broadcast." But a spokesman declined to elaborate on the nature of that appearance or say whether it would be in a standalone commercial spot during the Super Bowl.

The ad's creators told Ad Age in 2014 they sought to speak to women "without alienating guys and longtime Old Spice users." And sales spiked: Adweek reported in 2010 that according to Nielsen, sales of Old Spice Body Wash rose 11% in the prior 12 months, with sales appearing to accelerate after the campaign began. P&G said the campaign resulted in a 300% traffic increase to its website and a "significant impact on Old Spice sales, both for body wash and the overall franchise," the company said on a fact sheet about the campaign. It was nominated for an Emmy and won a Grand Prix for film at the biggest ad awards festival, Cannes Lions. And it

Procter & Gamble plans to report its fiscal second-quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday.

Check out the new spots here: