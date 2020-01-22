Tesla short sellers could help Elon Musk score a payday worth hundreds of millions

The very short-sellers that Elon Musk skewers frequently for betting against Tesla could ironically help the eccentric chief executive score a big payday.

Nearly a fifth of Tesla shares available for trading are sold short, according to S3 Partners. As the shares hit new record highs on what seems like a daily basis, more and more of those shorts are forced to capitulate and buy the stock back, fueling the run even further.

This so-called short squeeze has lifted Tesla's stock past a key benchmark: The market value of the company is over $100 billion. That's a closely-watched level because, if Tesla's market cap stays above $100 billion on both a 30-day and six-month trailing average, CEO Elon Musk will earn the first part of a potentially enormous compensation package. Two years ago Tesla's board agreed to a compensation plan for Musk based on Tesla stock milestones. If shares continue to rally in the next decade, Musk could earn options worth over $55 billion.

Short sellers borrow shares from an investment bank and then sell them. Their hope is that the stock will go down and then they can buy it back at lower prices and return them to the investment bank, turning a profit on the difference.

But the opposite is happening with Tesla. If a stock price instead trends higher, short sellers are forced to buy back the equity at a higher price in order to cut their mounting losses. If enough short sellers buy in tandem, it can create higher demand and itself drive the equity price even higher, AKA a short squeeze.