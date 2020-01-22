US-China deal offers a 'pathway to peace,' IMF chief says

The signing of a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China offers a "pathway to peace" which improves the outlook for the global economy, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF this week revised down its forecast for global economic growth in 2020 to 3.3% from the 3.4% projected in October 2019.

However, Georgieva told a CNBC panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the trade truce had "reduced by 0.3% what would have been the cost on the world economy."

Washington and Beijing last week inked the partial deal which had been more than 18 months in the making, with the world's two largest economies having levied billions of dollars of tariffs on one another's imports over the course of a bruising trade war.