Watch: Mnuchin and top finance chiefs speak on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CNBC's Geoff Cutmore speaks with top finance players and policymakers on "The Future of Financial Markets" at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday morning.

The CNBC anchor is joined by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.K. Finance Minister Sajid Javid, UBS Chairman Axel Weber and Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF managing director.

The five-day gathering in Davos is used by business leaders and politicians to meet and discuss some of the most pressing issues worldwide. This year, the meeting takes place at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, trade disputes and further calls for action against climate change.

