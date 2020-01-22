Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, AT&T, Microsoft & more

Deutsche initiated coverage on the stock and said it had a "unique scale" across the communications and media business.

"AT&T has unique scale across a wide range of media and communications businesses (fiber, spectrum, satellite TV, television programming, film/TV production, and streaming). The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and Verizon over the past 3, 5, and 10 year periods, but has outperformed VZ over the past 12 months thanks to a renewed focus on driving cost efficiency, restoring financial discipline to AT&T's pay TV businesses, and cleaning up the balance sheet/ non-core asset portfolio, all of which have allowed the company to recently return to a more shareholder friendly capital allocation strategy featuring share repurchases in addition to AT&T's regular dividend."