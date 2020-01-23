5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow looks to avoid three down days in a row

A trader works on the floor at the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange, December 30, 2019. Bryan R Smith | Reuters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tries to avoid a three-session losing streak Thursday. But U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open on Wall Street. Despite a couple down days in a row, the Dow as of Wednesday's close was still less than 1% away from record highs. Companies continue to report quarterly earnings, with three Dow components on Thurday's docket: Procter & Gamble and Travelers before the bell, and Intel after the close.

2. Global health officials divided on severity of China's coronavirus

Travelers wearing face masks stand in line inside the departure hall at West Kowloon Station, operated by MTR Corp., in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The World Health Organization is set to reconvene Thursday after international health experts were split on deciding whether China's coronavirus should be classified as a "public health emergency of international concern." Such a designation would give the WHO powers help coordinate a global health response with its 196 member countries, which include the U.S. Seventeen people have died from the flu-like virus, with hundreds more sickened.

3. World Economic Forum winds down in Davos

Flags hang over the entrance to the Davos Congress hall during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2020. Gerry Miller | CNBC

World leaders continue to meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It ends Friday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday criticized Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying the 17-year-old should study economics at college before lecturing the U.S. on fossil fuel investments. On trade, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. could still apply tariffs on European carmakers, despite their aim to put together a new trade deal.

4. Wharton study: Proposals from Sanders and Biden don't raise as much as they say

Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

A new Wharton School study, looking at policy proposals from 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, finds that Sen. Bernie Sanders' proposed wealth tax will generate $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion less than he claims. The analysis also found that former Vice President Joe Biden's tax approach would raise $600 billion to $900 billion less he estimates.

5. Day 2 of House Democrats' case against Trump at Senate impeachment trial

House impeachment managers including Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, left, and Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, right, walk to the Senate floor for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | Bloomberg | Getty Images