American Airlines posts slight earnings beat despite Max problems

American Airlines fourth-quarter earnings and revenue came slightly above analyst estimates, despite complications from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

The Fort Worth-based carrier on Thursday posted net income of $414 million for the last three months of 2019, up more than 27% from a year earlier. Revenues rose 3.4% to $11.31 billion, just above Wall Street expectations.

American reported earnings per share of $1.15 on an adjusted basis, a penny higher than analysts' forecasts.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.