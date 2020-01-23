Investors should brace for multiple 5% market pullbacks, Blackstone's Joe Zidle warns

Blackstone's Joseph Zidle believes stocks are in vulnerable territory.

He may not be predicting an epic correction, but the firm's chief investment strategist has reduced exposure to cope with downside risks.

"We might see multiple 5% pullbacks in 2020," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "This is a market rally where I think we continue to get extended. And, I think sentiment as a result is getting a little excessive."

Zidle's base case calls for volatility to increase this year due to less liquidity.

"Last year's returns were some of the best on record," he said. "You had this low-vol/high-return environment fueled by a lot of liquidity. I think some of that liquidity will be at least rolling off. ... That's going to create a more volatile environment."

A 5% sell-off may not sound too scary. But if one struck the Dow now, it would lose 1,459 points.

To brace for potential trouble, Zidle decided to increase his exposure to cash late last year.