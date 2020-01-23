Virus outbreak to cost Chinese box office at least $210 million this weekend, data shows

China's box office was set to rake in 1.4 billion yuan ($210 million) in two days, until the latest coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, all seven Chinese films scheduled for release during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday announced they were pulling screenings in the wake of a new virus that has killed at least 17 people in China.

Data from ticketing site Maoyan predicted at least 1.4 billion yuan in sales for the seven movies between Friday and Saturday, as of 10 p.m. Beijing time on Wednesday. Maoyan said in an online post it would refund customers in light of the film withdrawals.

The disease first publicly surfaced in December in the city of Wuhan. The number of officially confirmed cases has climbed rapidly in the last several days, to more than 570 as of Wednesday night. Wuhan is now under quarantine, and locals must wear face masks in public places.