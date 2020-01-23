BlackRock's Larry Fink says he feared a 'severe backlash' for his climate crisis letter to CEOs

BlackRock Chair and CEO Laurence D. Fink attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 23, 2020.

DAVOS, Switzerland — BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink feared his annual letter to chief executives would trigger a "severe backlash" against the world's largest investment firm, particularly because many of its clients are big hydrocarbon producers.

Fink warned CEOs earlier this month that an intensifying climate crisis would bring about a "fundamental reshaping of finance," with a significant reallocation of capital set to take place "sooner than most anticipate."

It marked a stunning shift by the world's top asset manager, following growing pressure from investors and climate activists about its investing practices.

"I actually thought we were going to have a severe backlash on this one," Fink said at a World Economic Forum session on Thursday.

That's "because we manage money for countries that are big hydrocarbon producers (and) we manage money in the United States where the states are totally dependent on hydrocarbons for their economy."

"And yet, we can talk about the public narrative, but the private conversations we had with our clients I would say was 99:1 in favour," Fink said.

BlackRock's assets under management totaled nearly $7 trillion in the third quarter of 2019.