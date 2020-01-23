Nearly half a billion people globally struggle to work enough, says UN labor agency

More than 470 million people worldwide are working fewer paid hours than they would like to or lack access to paid work, according to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The United Nations agency found that in addition to the 188 million people unemployed globally, there were a further 165 million adults unable to get enough paid work.

Along with another 120 million people who had given up actively searching for work or had less adequate access to jobs, this totaled close to half a billion people struggling to earn a sufficient living.

This was the finding of ILO's "World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2020" report, which also predicated unemployment to increase by around 2.5 million in 2020.

However, after nine years in decline, the rate of global unemployment remained unchanged in 2019, at 5.4%, and is expected to stay the same for the next two years, due to fluctuations in the population seeking work.