ECB holds rates as strategic review gets underway

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday held interest rates steady as it launched its first strategic review since 2003, in a bid to establish whether its inflation target is still appropriate.

In its first rate decision of the year, the central bank's Governing Council voted unanimously to keep the main deposit rate at a historic low of -0.5%, in line with market expectations. The marginal lending facility remained at 0.25% and the main refinancing operations rate stayed at 0%.

In an accompanying statement, the ECB reiterated that rates will remain at their current level or lower until the inflation outlook is seen to "robustly converge" to a level close to but below 2%.

Net asset purchases as part of the quantitative easing program started in November at a monthly rate of 20 billion euros ($22.3 billion), and the ECB reiterated on Thursday that this will continue to run "as long as necessary" to reinforce the accommodative policy stance.

The strategic review launched Thursday was one of the first moves announced by Lagarde upon starting her tenure, with the central bank's persistent low interest rate stance under fire from market participants who say it has become detrimental to economic growth.

Further details about the scope and timetable of the review will be published in a press release at 15:30 p.m. CET.