JP Morgan International chair urges central banks to prepare for next crisis while times are good

Now is the time for central banks to prepare for the next financial downturn, J.P. Morgan Chase's International chairman said Thursday.

"By and large this is the time to break toward normalcy and bring forward balance," when economic times are good, Jacob Frenkel said in a CNBC interview on "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"If you push it too close to zero, you have little room to go if the need arises," he said. "This is another reason why you should really prepare for the next crisis."

The U.S. has avoided economic downturn for over a decade now.

In December, the economy logged a record 126 straight months of expansion, the longest time period in the country's history, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

"This is a long-term recovery. It's the time to bring normalcy and balance to the policy and the instruments of economic policy," said Frenkel, who served as head of Israel's central bank from 1991 to 2000.