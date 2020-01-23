ECB to launch first review since 2003 in a bid to tackle its inflation problem

04 November 2019, Berlin: Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), will give the laudation to President of the Bundestag Schäuble at the "VDZ Publishers' Night 2019

Despite all the efforts by former President Mario Draghi, inflation in the euro zone is still yet to move back to the European Central Bank's target.

The central bank's first strategic review since 2003 will analyze why that is the case and whether that target, or how its calculated, needs to change.

"The main focus (of Thursday's ECB meeting) will be the question whether the current definition of price stability of close but below 2% is still appropriate," said Michael Schumacher from Natixis in a research note.

"The discussion is obviously at an early stage and we don't expect to get any further information at the upcoming meeting."

Monetary policy action in Frankfurt is not expected by some market watchers for the whole of 2020. With inflation sluggish and no real economic rebound in sight, the majority of economists expect the ECB to adopt a "wait and see" approach.

"There is still the risk that the lagged impact from the manufacturing slowdown on the labour market comes before a significant rebound in industrial activity," said Carsten Brzeski, chief Germany economist with ING, in a note. "As a consequence, the bottoming out phase could still last until the summer."