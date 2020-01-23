Lebanon's former foreign minister tries to defend Davos trip as country faces economic collapse

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil addresses a press conference in Budapest on November 26, 2019. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Gebran Bassil, Lebanon's former foreign minister, came to Davos "on his own expenses," he told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Thursday.

Bassil's claim came as a defense against a torrent of accusations of public funds misuse by a politician viewed as the face of Lebanon's political corruption and economic disintegration. His presence at Davos has garnered widespread anger among Lebanese, with petitions to ban his participation at the elite event garnering tens of thousands of signatures.

"I came simply on my own expenses," Bassil, who heads the largest political bloc in Lebanon's parliament, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

"I know rumors and lies circulate always on issues like this, but I am used to this and this is the reality. On my own expenses."

The claim raised immediate questions of how someone on a civil servant salary could charter a personal plane. Bassil added that "This was offered to me. You know I was invited here ... Not one Lebanese leader on the expense of the Lebanese treasury. Very simple."

Bassil is the target of growing rage across Lebanon and the subject of a popular anti-government protest chant.

The son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Bassil is supported by Shiite militant and political group Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. Many Lebanese accuse him of corruption, pilfering the country's electricity utility and proliferating the sectarian politics that stymied an economy now facing its worst crisis since its bloody 15-year civil war that ended in 1990.