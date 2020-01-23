American Express earnings, manufacturing gauge, stock update: 3 things to watch for on Friday

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

Credit card company American Express reports quarterly earnings before the bell on Friday. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings per share of $2.01, compared to the $2.32 earned in the same quarter last year. Revenue is estimated to come in at $11.37 billion, topping last year's fourth quarter revenue of $10.47 billion.

Nomura Instinet said credit card companies don't offer enough top-line growth to compensate for their high sensitivity to increases in clients failing to make loan payments.

"Despite our cautiousness, we do see relative value in AXP, which is more spend-centric and likely to outperform peers in the next credit cycle in our view," Nomura Instinet research analyst Bill Carcache said in a note to clients.

Shares of American Express are up more than 12% in the past three months, on the back of a strong U.S. consumer.