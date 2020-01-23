Scaramucci: I firmly believe Trump will lose the election

Anthony Scaramucci, former director of communications for the White House and founder of SkyBridge Capital LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Joe Buglewicz | Bloomberg | Getty Images

SkyBridge Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci believes President Donald Trump will lose the election later this year, accusing his former boss of "bullying," "gaslighting" and "nonsensical inanity." In his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Trump promoted his "America First" economic agenda and boasted about the health of the U.S. economy, which he claimed was down to a "whole new approach centered entirely on the well-being of the American worker." Stock markets have repeatedly hit record highs over the past year, and the president has been keen to credit the sweeping corporate tax cuts his administration introduced in 2017.

However, with income inequality at a 50-year high and the gap widening year-on-year, former White House Director of Communications Scaramucci told CNBC on Thursday that Trump "hasn't done enough," with the president's approval rating "missile-locked" at 42%. "If you look at where the stock market is, economic growth, a lot of the data, if he was just halfway normal, and didn't do the tweeting, and all the bullying, and all the nonsensical inanity, he would have a much higher approval rating, it would've been easier for him to win re-election," Scaramucci told CNBC's Karen Tso in Davos. "But he's missile-locked at a certain position, and he's now a known entity. Before he ran, there was a lot of speculation of what he could be. Now we know what he is. And so I firmly think he's going to lose, because 85% of the delegates here in Davos think he's going to win." A spokesperson for the White House wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. Scaramucci claimed that prior to Trump's election victory in 2016, Davos delegates were certain that he would fail to gain the Republican nomination and that Hillary Clinton would be president.

Checks and balances

Scaramucci projected that around 5% of Republican voters believe that Trump is endangering the "checks and balances" and "sacredness" of the constitution, accusing his fellow Republicans in Congress of lacking "the will or the courage to speak up to protect that document." Trump's impeachment trial is currently ongoing in the Senate, but will be conducted without witnesses, and the vote is expected to split along party lines with the Republican majority voting to acquit the president.

In terms of Democratic challengers, Scaramucci projected that a perceived moderate candidate such as Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg or Michael Bloomberg would likely win the presidency. However, he suggested that Trump would "destroy" either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. In terms of stock market reaction, Scaramucci predicted a slight rise in the event of a Bloomberg presidency, a "not overly negative" impact for Biden, and a 25% market correction should either Warren or Sanders win the keys to the White House.

'Gaslighting' and 'hyper-normalizing'