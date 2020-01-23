Siemens boss says Trump would back his company in Middle East reconstruction projects

Joe Kaeser, chief executive officer of Siemens AG, speaks during a second-quarter earnings news conference at the company's headquarters in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

President Donald Trump would support Siemens' role in reconstruction projects in countries like Iraq and Syria, the German conglomerate's CEO told CNBC on Thursday.

Although headquartered in Munich, Siemens employs around 60,000 workers in the U.S., with a further 100,000 employed indirectly, and is a net exporter. Its stateside operation is its largest worldwide, CEO Joe Kaeser highlighted.

But as trade tensions ratchet up between the U.S. and Europe, Kaeser revealed that he had met with Trump and senior administration officials this week to seek to clarify his position, and does not expect to be caught in the crossfire.

"I said 'look, we have good American workers working for us in the U.S., if we go to Iraq, if we go to Syria, if we help rebuild that country, then I want to be treated as a U.S. company going out and helping those people to get back in line'," Kaeser told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore and Steve Sedgwick at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"He said 'well that is a fair point — if you create jobs, you're part of us'. It didn't look like that in Iraq, as you know was a bit bumpy, but there was good commitment, and that is comfortable," Kaeser added.

Trump met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Davos on Tuesday, and reiterated threats to levy substantial tariffs on European automobiles and other imports unless the European Union was willing to push forward with a new trade agreement.