Trump administration unveils new rules aimed at preventing foreign women from traveling to US to give birth

The State Department on Thursday unveiled new rules that could make it more difficult for pregnant foreign nationals to travel to the United States using tourist visas, citing security concerns.

The rules, which will become effective on Friday, are an attempt to crack down on "birth tourism," or the practice of giving birth in the United States in order to obtain U.S. citizenship for a child.

"The final rule addresses concerns about the attendant risks of this activity to national security and law enforcement, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry, as reflected in federal prosecutions of individuals and entities involved in that industry," the department said.

The Trump administration has sought to limit immigration to the United States, and President Donald Trump has been particularly critical of birthright citizenship, or the right of those born in America to citizenship.

There are no official figures documenting how many foreigners travel to the U.S. specifically to give birth, though the State Department cited reporting from U.S. embassies and consulates it said documented an increase in the trend.

The Center for Immigration Studies, a conservative group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated last year that there were 33,000 births to women in the country temporarily on tourist visas between the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017.

