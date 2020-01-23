Watch ECB chief Lagarde speak after latest policy decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is speaking in Frankfurt after the bank's latest decision on monetary policy.

The ECB decided to hold interest rates at their current levels on Thursday, as expected. Lagarde took the helm at the bank last year, and has said she will have her "own style."

The former International Monetary Fund chief has committed to holding the ECB's first policy review in 16 years. Another part of her job, analysts say, will be to mend divisions in the Governing Council over negative interest rates and the reintroduction of quantitative easing.

