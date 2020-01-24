Afghan president claims 'excellent relationship' with Trump amid talk of US troop reductions

Afghan's President Ashraf Ghani addresses US troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit of US President Donald Trump at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's president this week told CNBC he has "no problems" dealing with President Donald Trump, amid talk of a reduction in the number of U.S. troops operating in the Central Asian country.

"I am one of the few leaders that has an excellent relationship" with Trump, Ashraf Ghani told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I have no problems dealing with President Trump," he said, while discussing whether the United States is leaving the region behind. "I frame my relationship in terms of priorities that he's promised the American people ... the question is how do we find common ground, and where is common ground, to be able to move forward?"

His comments come weeks after reports that the Trump administration plans to announce a drawdown of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan. A former U.S. defense official told NBC News that the announcement would be "part of trying to reset talks with the Taliban."

Trump has long criticized the war in Afghanistan and pushed for a reduction in American forces in the country.

"His style is disruptive, meaning that when the status quo reaches a point where it does not produce the results that he wants, he engages in disruptive change," Ghani said.