Apple and Microsoft representatives are set to join a meeting on Monday promoting patient access to health data

Apple and Microsoft will each be sending a representative to a meeting on Monday hosted by a group that's supporting efforts by the Department of Health and Human Services to make it easier for patients to access and share their medical information.

The nonpartisan Carin Alliance, which describes its focus as "advancing consumer-directed exchange in health care," posted the attendee list and talking points on its website on Friday. More than 40 people representing some of the biggest companies in the industry are planning to attend, either in person or by phone, according to the list.

They'll be meeting as part of an effort to push through a rule change proposed by HHS in 2019 to promote medical data interoperability. The proposal has been in a public comment period, with backers hoping it will be finalized in the coming weeks.

The inclusion of Apple and Microsoft is notable because the largest technology companies have largely stayed silent on the topic of late, although several shared their perspectives during the comment period. Apple's Ricky Bloomfield, who's working on efforts to add health information to the iPhone, is expected to join by phone, as is Microsoft's Joshua Mandel, a chief architect at the company.

Proponents of the change are trying to modernize patient access to their data, because it's still common for health systems to only make it available via a CD-ROM or fax. Some patients are denied access altogether. That system is proving harmful to health outcomes and makes it harder for consumers to freely move between different doctors and health systems or to share their information with apps they use.

Google is a supporter of the Carin Alliance, but is not listed on the website. The company didn't respond to a request for comment on whether it will attend, but a spokesperson sent a statement supporting the government's effort to "prevent information blocking and facilitate secure data access to patients."

Apple declined to comment on the meeting and Microsoft said in an email that it is "actively engaged with Carin to provide technical advice and guidance on data architectures and standards."