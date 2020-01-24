At least 14 people dead after strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Damaged buildings in Sursuru neighborhood are seen after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Turkish province of Elazig on January 24, 2020. Search and rescue teams sent to the region. Ismail Sen | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday, killing 14 people and damaging buildings near the epicenter of the tremor, which was felt in several neighboring countries. The magnitude 6.8 quake hit Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital, Ankara, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

Map showing impact for 6.7magnitude earthquake in Turkey on Jan. 24th, 2020. USGS

Two regional governors, in Elazig and neighboring Malatya, said three people were killed in each province and 225 people were injured. State broadcaster TRT showed footage of police and emergency workers searching a partly collapsed building in Elazig. Windows were smashed and balconies had crashed to the ground. At another collapsed building, teams from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) worked with their hands to remove bricks and plaster from the ruins. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described the earthquake as a 'level 3' incident according to the country's emergency response plan. This means it requires assistance at the national level but is one stage short of needing international help.

Damaged buildings are seen after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Turkish province of Elazig on January 24, 2020. Fevzi Dag | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images