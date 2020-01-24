Bill Miller delivered a 119% return on investment in 2019. Here are some of the stocks he's holding

Legendary investor Bill Miller more than doubled his money last year, as his fund gained 119.5% net of fees.

Miller founded his firm, Miller Value Partners, and it had $2.6 billion in assets under management at the end of December. Even after a big year for his portfolio and for stocks overall, Miller told his investors in a letter last week that he expects stocks to rise again in 2020.

The latest securities filing for Miller Value Partners was released in November, but Miller told his investors that he kept his holdings intact during the fourth quarter. Here are a few of his biggest holdings at the end of the third quarter, according to the securities filing.