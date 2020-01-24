CCTV Script 14/01/20

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 14, 2020, Tuesday.

The family meeting at the Sandringham estate on Monday has been described by the media as the Sandringham summit, Meghan, who is in Canada, reportedly participated in the discussion via teleconference.

In a statement released after the meeting at 5 p.m. London time, the queen said she and members of the royal family would support the couple in resigning as senior members of the royal family and dividing their time between the UK and Canada, but she also said a transition is necessary, adding that it was a complex issue for my family to solve, the final decision is expected to come out in the next few days, Britain was shocked by the couple's surprise announcement last week, the British press has used headlines such as "don't be so quick, harry," arguing that severing ties with the royal family has left Harry in disarray.

However, the couple's decision seems to have been a long time in the planning for themselves, this process has been accompanied by the separation of prince Harry and prince William， in particular, this couple, especially, Meghan has been under media attention and cyberbullying.

Shortly after their marriage, the couple split up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, then, in the middle of last year, they decided to leave the royal foundation, which he shares with the duke and duchess, to set up another fund and trademark it with the royal title. In recent months, both prince Harry and his wife have expressed discomfort and concern about royal life and the media spotlight, especially as the death of his mother, princess Diana, in a car crash followed by paparazzi has made them want to stay out of the media spotlight.

For their independence issue, their grandmother, the queen might be the one with the most difficult situation, she may be willing to give unconditional support as a grandmother, but as queen, she needs to weigh the advantages and disadvantages. Some of the income and spending of the royal family comes from British taxes. In modern times, the voices in Britain about the abolition of the royal family have never completely disappeared. The queen has made a number of compromises over the past few decades, including cutting costs and downsizing the royal family, to ensure that the monarchy thrives in the interests of taxpayers.

Her two younger sons, prince Andrew and prince Edward, for example, have not received an annual taxpayer subsidy since the early 1990s. As world celebrities, prince harry and his wife, prince harry, want to achieve financial independence is not difficult to operate. But given the tax, security concerns, royal protocol and the political sensitivities of royal finances, it is unclear whether this is possible.

In the past, there have been some non-core members of the royal family in the UK who have used this status to cash in, but it has been difficult not to cause problems for the royal family or reduce the royal brand's value. The queen's youngest son, prince Edward, also ran a television production company that eventually closed. The royal family rarely exposes its internal conflicts to the media and the British people. The couple's brief statement last week raised questions about how the royal family would resolve the family rift. Regardless of the end result, there are comments believe that the Sandringham Summit will be included in the history of the British royal family. We will keep an eye on its follow-up.