China says 25 people have died from the coronavirus as South Korea confirms second case

A Chinese passenger that just arrived on the last bullet train from Wuhan to Beijing is checked for a fever by a health worker at a Beijing railway station on January 23, 2020 in Beijing, China.

China's National Health Commission said as many as 25 people have died from a fast-spreading coronavirus, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 830.

The deadly pneumonia-like virus was first identified on Dec. 31 in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province. It has since spread beyond Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million, to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Macao, and Hong Kong.

China's Finance Ministry said it has allocated 1 billion yuan ($145 million) to support Hubei province in its fight to contain the outbreak.

The city of Wuhan is also building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat the infected and plans to have the facility operational by early next week, Reuters reported, citing state media.

Multiple cases of the virus have been confirmed in Thailand and Vietnam while the United States, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan have each reported one case.

South Korea on Friday confirmed a second person has been infected.

Sometimes referred to as the Wuhan virus, it has been temporarily named the "2019-nCoV." It belongs to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses, which can be transmitted from person to person.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said at a press conference the outbreak did not yet constitute a global public health emergency.

"Make no mistake, this is, though, an emergency in China. But, it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. He added the organization's assessment is that "the outbreak is very high-risk in China, and high-risk regionally and globally."