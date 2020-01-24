Norwegian energy major Equinor to run ship fitted with ammonia fuel cells

This image shows Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, Norway, on January 7, 2020.

The European Union has awarded 10 million euros ($11.05 million) in funding to a scheme that is aiming to install an ammonia-powered fuel cell on a ship.

The beneficiary of the money, the ShipFC project, is a consortium of 14 firms and institutions co-ordinated by NCE Maritime CleanTech.

The project will involve the modification of Eidesvik Offshore's "Viking Energy" ship. The vessel has been used by Norwegian energy major Equinor for 17 years.

"Together with Equinor, we are now launching a full-scale research project to test a propulsion solution based on fuel cells running on pure and emission-free ammonia," Jan Fredrik Meling, who is the CEO of Eidesvik Offshore, said Thursday.

"The goal is to install fuel cell modules with a total power of 2 MW (megawatts) on board Viking Energy in 2024," he added. "This will make the vessel the world's first emission-free supply vessel."

In its own statement, Equinor explained that the vessel would take supplies to installations located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Vermund Hjelland, vice president of technology and development at Eidesvik Offshore, said part of the testing would see the Viking Energy use ammonia "in transit between harbour and offshore installations for one year."

The firm, Hjelland explained, envisaged ammonia also being used to power the ship when alongside the quay.

"Our ambition is that 60 to 70 percent of the energy consumption will come from ammonia during the test period," he said. "In addition, we want to demonstrate that the technology can supply up to 90 per cent of the total power demand."

Cecilie Ronning, who is senior vice president for Equinor's joint operations support, said the company was aiming to reduce emissions in its supply chain "and regards the use of ammonia as a promising solution."