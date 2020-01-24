How to spot this bull market's Madoffs before they get your money

Bull markets can make investors a lot of money, but they also can create great opportunities for financial fraudsters like Bernie Madoff.

"Any time people decide to start taking more risks and interest rates go down, people get this fear of missing out and the time is ripe to take advantage," Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of the new book, "Don't Fall For It: A Short History of Financial Scams" told CNBC's Halftime Report on Friday.



"Massive frauds were taking place in the Roaring '20s ... all of them came to light, on the scale of Madoff if you take it to today's dollars," Carlson said.

He invoked one of Berkshire Hathaway CEO and founder Warren Buffett's famous quotes as a warning for investors right now: "Only when the tide is going out do you discover who has been swimming naked."

As the world learned about Bernie Madoff in the aftermath of the Financial Crisis, "It's hard to keep those going when the market tanks," Carlson said.

The Madoff scheme highlights a key red flag to which investors should pay close attention: investment managements who also serve as custodians of assets.