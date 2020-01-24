Power Rankings: MAX-imum impact, virus outbreak & the breakfast bull -- top moments from the week of Jan. 20

Here are the top 5 moments from Power Lunch this week:

The Coronavirus continued to spread, and each day the number of those infected rose.

Cases have appeared in China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and even the United States.

While the World Health Organization has not yet deemed the virus an international emergency, the option still remains on the table.

One expert from Johns Hopkins Center for Health said that was a mistake, and if the virus becomes a pandemic it could kill 65 million people within 18 months.